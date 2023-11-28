Leafs' Morgan Rielly launches new mental health-inspired clothing line

One of the biggest faces of the Toronto Maple Leafs is looking to use his platform for a good cause.

Today, Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly announced he’s launching a new apparel collection with the popular brand Peace Collective in support of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

“I have always wanted to team up with Peace Collective. This collection comes from the heart and aims to empower everyone to be uniquely themselves,” Rielly wrote in a post. “A portion of proceeds will be donated to CAMH to continue raising funds and awareness for important mental health initiatives.”

Rielly, the team’s longest-tenured player, has been with the franchise since getting drafted fifth overall in 2012.

When he hits the ice tonight against the Florida Panthers, he’ll tie late team legend Bobby Baun for 12th place all-time on the team’s games-played list.

Since coming into the league, Rielly ranks 12th league-wide for points by a defenceman, registering 430 in his 738 games skating for Toronto.

Toronto is home tonight for the first time since November 11, with its last four games – two in Sweden and two in North America – all coming on the road. Riding a two-game losing streak, the team currently sits fifth in the Atlantic Division and in the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference as it aims to return to the playoffs for an eighth consecutive season.

Puck drop against Florida is set for 7 pm ET at Scotiabank Area.