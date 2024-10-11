The Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors are set to get another season underway at Scotiabank Arena, with over one million fans expected to visit the venue over the course of the season.

And while it’s one of the most visited venues in North America, don’t expect to be getting any sort of discounts on your alcoholic drinks.

On a tour today of the venue, we got a sneak peek at how much drinks will cost fans during Leafs and Raptors games as well as concerts and other events.

And if you feel like the drinks have gotten more expensive compared to last year, there’s a 25-cent increase from last season on average, for each given size.

The cheapest alcoholic drinks start at $13.25 and only go upwards from there.

Here’s a breakdown of the types of alcohol offered at the venue (note: there may be additional drinks offered not shown here).

Domestic: Coors Light, Molson Canadian, Miller Lite

Premium: Coors Original, Blue Moon, Hop Valley, Creemore, Vizzy, Coors Seltzer, Arizona Hard Iced Tea

Imported: Madri, Heineken, Strongbow Cider

And here’s the cost of each drink classification, per signage up today in the arena:

Beverage Price Domestic Tall Can $13.25 Domestic King Can $18.25 Premium Tall Can $14.25 Coors Original King Can $19.25 Imported Tall Can $14.75 Vizzy Seltzer/ Smirnoff Ice Tall Can $14.25 Heineken 0.0 Non-Alcoholic $8.50 Domestic draught 625 ml $14.50 Domestic draught 725 ml $17.50 Premium draught 625 ml $15.25 Premium draught 725 ml $18.25 9 oz house wine $20.50 9 oz premium wine $23.50 1 oz premium liquor $13.25 1 oz deluxe liquor $13.75 2 oz premium liquor $24.50 2 oz deluxe liquor $25

The Leafs kick off their home schedule for the season on Saturday, October 12 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Raptors get things going on October 23 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.