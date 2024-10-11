You won't need a ticket to visit this Scotiabank Arena restaurant

While the character of the building remains largely similar, the newest phase of renovations at Scotiabank Arena will see the iconic venue get a bit of an overhaul to what fans are used to.

Debuting this week ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ regular season home opener on Saturday night, the venue is undergoing a multi-year, $350 million renovation that’s being branded as a “reimagination” of the sports arena and entertainment venue.

And while a version of the Hot Stove restaurant has existed in Scotiabank Arena before, it’s one of the spots in the venue that got a facelift.

“The reimagined Hot Stove intentionally juxtaposes modern cuisine and design elements with accents paying homage to Hot Stove’s history,” a release detailing the arena’s renovation reads.

This summer, the venue underwent extensive renovations, and today, we’re sharing the transformed 100 Level concourse, an additional Real Sports Apparel store, remodelled Hot Stove restaurant and the introduction of the MNP Pass Social Club on Event Level. pic.twitter.com/dM9PMw9HLP — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) October 11, 2024

While it previously existed as a members-only club, it’s now open to the public. And while it’s not ready yet, the arena will soon be open to anyone during events at the arena, even if you don’t have a ticket for the Toronto Maple Leafs or Raptors game in the evening.

Reservations for the restaurant can be made at the Scotiabank Arena website, subject to availability.

While the new pilot program allowing non-ticketed fans is not quite available yet, it’s planned to be put in place around December 1, once the logistics have been sorted out.

“Fans can come in without a ticket because [the restaurant] doesn’t actually have a view of the ice or the or the rink or the court,” Dan Morrow, senior VP of food and beverage at MLSE, told Daily Hive. “This plan came to start to be developed about 18 months ago.”

The concept of allowing fans in without a ticket was carried over from the original Hot Stove at Maple Leaf Gardens, which opened in 1963.

“This restaurant wasn’t open during the summer, so it wasn’t open for the shows, but the fans who were going to some of our suites and our other restaurants were walking by it. So we made sure we worked with PCL [Construction] to make sure that the place looked clean and tidy for other fans who are walking by,” Morrow added.