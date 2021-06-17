The Beaches International Jazz Festival has been reimagined as a drive-through series

The Toronto Beaches International Jazz Festival has been reimagined as a drive-through event.

Running from July 2 to 24, the annual festival will take over the Guildwood GO Station’s main lot with a series of drive-in concerts and showcases.

Guests can enjoy evenings of Motown, soul, R&B, and more, all from the comfort of their own vehicle.

The festival’s 32nd iteration kicks off on July 2 with DriveN’Drag: Tea Party in Wonderland – a fun-filled journey featuring BOA from Canada’s Drag Race as the Mad Hatter.

Brass Transit and The Free Label will take over the lot on July 16 for a block party-style event, which will be followed up by AfroFest on July 17 and 18.

A night of soul, funk, disco, and dance is scheduled for July 23, with the fifth annual Groovin’ in the Park.

The Legends of Motown will close out the Beaches Jazz Festival on July 24 with tributes to The Supremes, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and more.

In addition to the drive-in events, the festival will also feature a free virtual concert series and online workshops.

Tickets can be purchased online now for each concert. One ticket is required per vehicle, with as many people as there are working seatbelts permitted per car.

Guests will be required to stay in their vehicles throughout the duration of the event, except to use the washroom or visit the on-site food trucks.

The 2021 series marks the second year in a row that the Beaches Jazz Festival will be held in an atypical fashion due to COVID-19, after last year’s iteration was held completely online.