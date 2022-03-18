Season 2 of Netflix’s Bridgerton is coming out next week, and to celebrate, this Toronto bakery is releasing limited-edition treats inspired by the show.

Le Dolci via Kitchen Hub locations across Toronto will offer the collection starting March 24 for delivery and pick-up.

The set includes a stunning Queen’s Crown Cake made from a vanilla cake and topped with strawberry Swiss meringue buttercream. It serves up to 12 guests and is priced at $65.

The second offering, Lady Whistledown’s Breaking News Smash Cake, is made with white chocolate and filled with assorted candies. It serves four to eight guests and is priced at $75 plus tax.

The third offering is their “Brothers Bridgerton Brownies,” made with dark chocolate and topped with ornate vanilla buttercream. It serves eight guests and is priced at $18 plus tax.

Orders can be placed from all three Kitchen Hub locations in Toronto: 1121 Castlefield Avenue, 935 The Queensway and 234 Parliament Street.