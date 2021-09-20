Historic Bank of Toronto building is now up for lease

Anyone looking to lease office space in downtown Toronto now has the opportunity to acquire space inside the historic Bank of Toronto building.

The iconic building at 205 Yonge Street is on the market after sitting vacant for nearly 20 years. According to the listing, it’s going for $37 per sq ft.

The four-storey building was built back in 1905 after being designed by renowned architect E.J. Lennox, who also designed the old City Hall building and Casa Loma. Although it’s relatively narrow, the Bank of Toronto building’s neoclassical style and domed roof make it appear much larger than it is.

The exterior of the building is protected by the Ontario Heritage Act, meaning it can’t be demolished or changed. The inside, however, can be updated. According to the listing, it will be renovated to suit whoever leases it out.

As it stands right now, the building has many of the stunning, original elements still maintained inside including soaring ceilings, mosaic floors, marble walls, Corinthian columns, and even stained glass skylights. But arguably, one of the coolest features is the original bank vaults.

Back in 2017, the property hit the market with an asking price of $1. After being up for sale for four years, it finally sold recently to a private owner.