This Toronto semi-detached home just sold $421K over asking

In less than one week, a Toronto semi-detached home was snapped up with an offer a whopping $421,000 over the asking price.

The home, located at 183 First Avenue in Toronto’s South Riverdale neighbourhood, hit the market with an asking price of $1,399,000. Six days later, it sold for $1,920,000.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home is located inside a heritage zone, according to the listing. And although the outside of the house has been maintained in its original form, the inside is newly renovated with plenty of modern touches.

The layout is open concept with a spacious kitchen and finished basement, but the best part of all is the third floor loft that has its own private deck.

And out in the back, the semi-detached also has a decent amount of yard space, which is a hot commodity in Toronto.

This isn’t the only home on First Avenue to sell well over the asking price recently. A detached 1895-built Victorian home just a few doors down recently sold $628,000 over asking after receiving 12 offers. And just a few days later, another home on the street sold after receiving a bully offer of $524,000 over asking.

But with all the stunning Victorian facades and close access to Riverdale Park, it’s not too surprising that these homes would be in high demand.