Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews hit the road this week for one of the NHL’s marquee events, although his style consultant might want to avoid social media for the next little while.

Matthews came dressed to last night’s NHL Awards in Las Vegas in a new Gucci jacket, with a black and white checkered pattern along with buttons up the middle.

It’s a departure from a standard monochrome suit that many NHL players often wear, but it’s safe to say Matthews’ look wasn’t exactly well received.

Hockey fans definitely got their fair share of chirps in for the look.

This is one of the worst fits of all time with all due respect https://t.co/gc93fvzpkW — Ovié(cation) @ HOTD S2 #TEAM⚫⚫⚫ (Ball Connoisseur) (@OvieKovy) June 27, 2024

My man Auston Matthews out here looking like Ellen DeGeneres pic.twitter.com/gBgatVfbLz — Fio (@ThatFio) June 28, 2024

credit to my friend who is so much funnier than me https://t.co/htGd9E3f5p pic.twitter.com/gmNWrjjvzX — hey hello hi there (it's colleen) (@SuburbanBonfire) June 28, 2024

how long until he tries to time share a jet with other wealthy families in the hartford area? https://t.co/LwgMy81jO8 — erika (@trntmaplememes) June 28, 2024

Is the style in the room with us https://t.co/779NhGlze8 — alex 🏳️‍🌈🏒 (@am_1634) June 27, 2024

just seen auston matthews' awards outfit pic.twitter.com/B0635W0YOq — dayna!ᡣ𐭩 (@grapegatzby) June 27, 2024

i know i got caught up in the debate but was no one going to tell me auston matthews showed up to the nhl awards dressed like hillary clinton https://t.co/AqGcHmtPDm — kermit gulag (@byekenobi) June 28, 2024

Auston Matthews in this getup is starting to look like Jon Lovitz https://t.co/ypXnAMFyMo — Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) June 27, 2024

It’s not the first time Matthews has sparked a flurry of online comments from his NHL Awards look, also doing so in 2022 with a middle-part haircut the night he won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP.

Matthews was among the runners-up for three different awards this year, while having previously taken home two of his own. He picked up the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL’s top goal scorer with 69 on the year while also being named All-Star Game MVP on his home ice in Toronto. He was named a finalist for the Lady Byng Award for most gentlemanly player, the Selke Trophy for best defensive forward, and the Lindsay Award for most valuable players as voted on by his peers.

Unfortunately for the Leafs star, the postseason didn’t quite go the way he would’ve liked.

Midway through Game 4 of the team’s first-round series against the Boston Bruins, the team doctor pulled Matthews from the ice after 40 minutes before eventually sitting in Games 5 and 6. Though he recorded an assist on the Leafs’ lone Game 7 goal, Toronto was knocked out of the postseason with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.