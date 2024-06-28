SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Everyone had thoughts on Leafs' Auston Matthews NHL Awards outfit

Jun 28 2024, 8:08 pm
Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews hit the road this week for one of the NHL’s marquee events, although his style consultant might want to avoid social media for the next little while.

Matthews came dressed to last night’s NHL Awards in Las Vegas in a new Gucci jacket, with a black and white checkered pattern along with buttons up the middle.

It’s a departure from a standard monochrome suit that many NHL players often wear, but it’s safe to say Matthews’ look wasn’t exactly well received.

Hockey fans definitely got their fair share of chirps in for the look.

It’s not the first time Matthews has sparked a flurry of online comments from his NHL Awards look, also doing so in 2022 with a middle-part haircut the night he won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP.

Matthews was among the runners-up for three different awards this year, while having previously taken home two of his own. He picked up the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL’s top goal scorer with 69 on the year while also being named All-Star Game MVP on his home ice in Toronto. He was named a finalist for the Lady Byng Award for most gentlemanly player, the Selke Trophy for best defensive forward, and the Lindsay Award for most valuable players as voted on by his peers.

Unfortunately for the Leafs star, the postseason didn’t quite go the way he would’ve liked.

Midway through Game 4 of the team’s first-round series against the Boston Bruins, the team doctor pulled Matthews from the ice after 40 minutes before eventually sitting in Games 5 and 6. Though he recorded an assist on the Leafs’ lone Game 7 goal, Toronto was knocked out of the postseason with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
