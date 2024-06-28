SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Leafs’ Nylander cracks Sweden roster for upcoming international tourney

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
Jun 28 2024, 1:21 pm
Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander will be suiting up for a few extra hockey games next season.

On Friday, the NHL announced the first six players for two teams taking part in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

The inaugural members for Sweden and Finland have been named and Nylander has made the cut, joining fellow Swedes Victor Hedman and Mika Zibanejad.

With a similar announcement for the United States and Canada expected later today, Sweden and Finland’s first six players are as follows:

Finland’s first six players

G Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators)
D Esa Lindell (Dallas Stars)
D Miro Heiskanen (Dallas Stars)
F Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers)
F Mikko Rantanen (Colorado Avalanche)
F Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes)

Sweden’s first six players

D Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning)
D Erik Karlsson (Pittsburgh Penguins)
D Gustav Forsling (Florida Panthers)
F Filip Forsberg (Nashville Predators)
F Mika Zibanejad (New York Rangers)
F William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Nylander, 28, last represented Sweden during the 2016 World Junior Championships, netting one goal in one game.

The winger is coming off a productive season that saw him score 40 goals and 98 points with the Leafs.

The nine-day tournament, set to take place from February 12 to 20, 2025, will be played in Montreal and Boston. It will feature a total of seven games played.

As announced in February by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, each of the four national teams will have 23-man rosters, which must consist of players under NHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

With each team laying the foundation for their respective rosters now, the remaining 17 players will be named at a later date.

