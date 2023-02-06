Kidz Bop its bringing its new Never Stop tour to Toronto this summer

It’s looking like a fun-filled summer for children and parents across North America, as Kidz Bop is set to embark on an exciting new tour.

The Kidz Bop Never Stop tour will travel to 37 cities across the US and Canada — and it’s stopping off for one night only in Toronto. The family-friendly music ensemble is set to perform at The Budweiser Stage on Sunday, August 13.

At the show, fans will experience new songs, dazzling choreography, special effects, and the return of the popular Daddy Dance Off — which gives dads a chance to show off their best dance moves on stage.

What’s more, four brand new Kidz Bop members — Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler — will perform the group’s biggest hits live on stage for the first time.

#KIDZBOPNeverStop Tour tickets are ON SALE NOW! 🎫 You can get your tickets today at https://t.co/dpOutmUQY4 See you there! 👋 #KIDZBOPLive pic.twitter.com/k5YNHlkEQ3 — KIDZ BOP (@KIDZBOP) January 27, 2023

The Never Stop tour announcement comes following the release of the biggest Kidz Bop album of the year, Kidz Bop 2023, which includes pop hits like “Anti-Hero,” “About That Time,” “Sunroof,” and “Late Night Talking.”

There will be a range of different VIP packages available to help amp up your concert experience, including “The Ultimate KIDZ BOP Party Experience,” ideal for groups celebrating birthdays or any occasion, which includes 16 premium tickets, a private pre-show party with the Kidz Bop kids, an autographed guitar, party treats, and much more.

Over the years, Kidz Bop has enjoyed huge success worldwide for its fantastic family-friendly covers of global pop anthems “sung by kids, for kids.” It has sold more than 23 million albums, generated over 8 billion streams, and had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart. The music franchise continues to grow internationally and currently records music in five different languages.

So whether you’re a Kidz Bop super fan or taking your kid to their very first concert, don’t miss out. Tickets are on sale now.

When: Sunday, August 13

Where: Budweiser Stage, 909 Lake Shore Blvd W, Toronto

Time: 4 pm

Tickets: Starting from $39.75 — Available via Ticketmaster’s website