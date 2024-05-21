Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted riding bike in Toronto

Terminator franchise star Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted biking around in Toronto over the long weekend, and it’s certainly not the first time the power-lifting politician has been seen enjoying the city’s cycling network in between filming.

In a photo uploaded by the Bloor-Yorkville BIA, the Hollywood heavyweight is seen casually riding his bike in the neighbourhood while wearing a blue puffer jacket, shorts, and sunglasses.

Throughout the summer of 2022, Schwarzenegger was regularly spotted biking along major Toronto streets while filming the first season of FUBAR, a Netflix action-comedy series.

The show revolves around a CIA Operative (played by Schwarzenegger) who discovers a family secret and is forced to return to the field for one last job despite being on the verge of retirement.

During his time in Toronto, Schwarzenegger was seen pedalling around Spadina Avenue with True Lies co-star Tom Arnold, biking around University Avenue and Queen Street West, and even surprising staff at Japanese restaurant, Akira Back.

The A-list star had nothing but positive things to say about Toronto when asked about his time in the city during a “Q&Eh” interview with Netflix in Your Neighbourhood last year.

“What I remember was the extraordinary bicycle rides that I’ve taken. We went down to the river and the city was beautiful. The people were so nice, even when you screwed up and you almost ran someone over. You know, they would apologize to you,” the 75-year-old actor gushed.

“I mean the Canadian people are just very very sweet and very kind.”

The series was officially renewed in June 2023, and filming for its second season began in April 2024 and is expected to take place until August 2024.