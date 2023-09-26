The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this fall

Restaurant openings in Toronto this fall add to the city’s cachet as a place for fabulous food matched with impeccable style. Whether you crave nonna-approved pasta, saucy wings, or legendary, New York-style slices, you’ll find something to look forward to.

Here are some of the most anticipated Toronto restaurants expected to open over the next few months.

With ex-Casa Madera executive chef Olivier le Calvez in the kitchen and a menu of coastal Mediterranean cuisine, bon vivants will soon flock to this new King West restaurant.

Here, you’ll sip on stunning wines as the team transforms fresh ingredients into zippy, one-of-a-kind dishes.

You might also like: Toronto cafe is opening five new locations with Japanese cocktails

Toronto bakery is now making a croissant bigger than your head

Toronto is getting a new Mexican restaurant from the owners of a popular spot

Come October, fans of La Palma will jump at the chance to dine at chef Craig Harding’s and partner Julian D’Ippolito’s newest restaurant on West Queen West.

Despite the name, you can expect a full menu of refined Italian classics at the cozy neighbourhood spot. Old Hollywood, Italian disco, and other smooth tunes promise to lend the space a cooler-than-thou feel.

Come fall, patatas, paella and croquetas will be as easy to find on King West as stilettos and party-loving bruhs. Part of the Scale Hospitality family, this spot was shuttered last year for a complete renovation and menu refresh.

If you get a thrill at the idea of sipping bespoke cocktails against panoramic city views — experienced from the 38th floor of The Well — then you’ll want to book a table at Oliver & Bonacini’s newest spot ASAP.

Inspired by 21st-century American cuisine, the menu hops from impressive steaks and chops to seasonal raw bar selections, sushi, and comfort-food faves.

Yorkville’s soon-to-open hotspot, this restaurant’s menu of traditional Greek fare is as hard to resist as is gawking at its well-heeled clientele.

You’ll be able to find dishes built from a cornucopia of fresh ingredients, from herby karpouzi salad to halloumi dressed with cumin honey, alongside fruit-forward cocktails that make ouzo, Metaxa and mastiha the stars.

Come late November, find this ode to American comfort food at the corner of Yonge and Wellington. Expect bold cocktails and plates piled high with cheffy takes on classic dishes, from pasta and steakhouse staples to pizza and sushi.

This culinary duo — known for celebrating Ontario’s finest food and drink — is putting down roots in Leslieville with a first brick-and-mortar spot in the old Wayla Bar space. Expect a flavour-forward menu of seasonal dishes, accompanied by a tasty selection of locally sourced tipples.

Expect competition when it comes to securing a table at Canada’s first location of this popular American chain. Located in The Well, this restaurant’s signature spicy pepperoni squares are only part of the fun.

Also on offer? Neapolitan and square pies, in flavours ranging from the Spicy Spring to the Green Machine, with pesto, mozzarella and creamy ricotta dollops.

“Canada’s best wings” will soon have a new home at this fast-casual spot at the corner of King and Bathurst streets. As at St. Louis Bar & Grill locations, diners will find a slew of wings — along with other pub grub faves — at this new concept.

This November, a Sherway Gardens location of the Italian food mega-market will welcome customers. Alongside oodles of imported products, visitors will find plenty of authentic Italian bites in the venues’ multiple restaurants.