A new Mexican tapas restaurant is opening in Toronto soon, and it’s from the same owners of an already well-established restaurant in the city.

Camaleon, soon-to-be located at 463 Danforth Ave​​​​​​nue, will be the latest venture from the same folks behind Kensington Market’s Pancho Y Emiliano, which has been serving up Mexican cuisine in the neighbourhood for a decade.

The restaurant’s space honours its name — the Spanish word for chameleon — as its atmosphere doesn’t fit one mould, and can be described as both down-to-earth and sensuous.

“I feel like Pancho and Emiliano has been all about revolution and the necessity for change. Over a decade of revolutionizing our ideas has brought me to this joy, this sassiness, this celebration of mutability,” said Chef Serena Prontack.

Menu items will include all the classic dishes you’d expect to find at any traditional Mexican restaurant, such as guacamole, ceviche, quesadillas, enchiladas, and tacos featuring carnitas, baja fish, and grilled shrimp.

One dish — called the mixiote de lamb — also pays homage to Greektown where the restaurant is located, and features slow-cooked lamb marinated in a house sauce made from dried peppers like guajillo and mejorana.

You’ll also find an extensive list of tapas, including gorditas, crunchy tacos, tostadas, taquitos, and empanadas, as well as a plethora of vegan-friendly options.

If you’re a fan of Pancho Y Emiliano’s classic margaritas, you’ll be pleased to hear that this new restaurant will also serve up several boozy variations of the classic cocktail, alongside thirst-quenching Mexican beverages like horchata, agua de Jamaica, and agua de tamarindo.

Camaleon will have its grand opening on September 15 at 5 pm, just in time for El Grito de Independencia, which is one of the most important historical events in the country and marked the beginning of the fight for Mexican Independence.