Neo Coffee Bar, a Japanese café known for its stylish space and tasty food and drinks, has announced a major expansion plan set to take place over the next few years.

Founded in 2015, Neo Coffee Bar’s original location is on Frederick Street. A second outpost opened in 2019 at Bay and College, with both locations offering a menu of sweet and savoury options, like mochi, muffins, cookies, roll cakes, and sandos.

Hot beverages, like high-end green tea and espresso-based drinks, have made the team’s dream of becoming a go-to neighbourhood spot a reality for many.

The announcement confirms there are plans to open two new locations this year, with the first scheduled to open this fall in the Taylor Building at 57 Spadina Avenue. The second, a PATH fixture in the Financial District‘s Exchange Tower, has plans to open in the first quarter of 2024.

At 3,000 square feet, the Spadina iteration will offer more than its sister cafés, and not just in terms of real estate space. Menu additions are reported to include creative cocktails and tapas dishes catering to late-night crowds.

Some tasty eats you can expect to find after the grand opening include Wagyu truffle tartare, sous-vide duck, ume-shiso chicken, with espresso martinis and a rotating sake menu on hand to quench your thirst.

In an interview with Retail Insider, Sari Samarah of Value Insight Realty, the company working with Neo Coffee Bar, confirmed the brand’s expansion is scheduled to continue.

“We are planning on opening another three to five new locations in 2024 and continuing to grow more rapidly into 2025, and beyond,” he said.

The additional locations will be reportedly found beyond the downtown core, including in Mississauga and North York.

Envisioned as a “coffee oasis away from the hustle of downtown Toronto,” Neo Coffee Bar’s first two locations have a minimalist look with warm wood accents and modern furniture.

The company has yet to comment on whether Dialogue 38 Inc., responsible for the design of the first two outposts, will continue that aesthetic in the new location.

Part of the Kinka Family brands, Neo Coffee Bar counts Kinton Ramen, Kinka Izakaya, and JaBistro as its siblings.