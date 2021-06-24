All the amusement parks and waterparks reopening in and near Toronto
Jun 24 2021, 6:46 am
Summer is in full swing, and with Ontario heading into Step 2 of its reopening plan, amusement parks and water parks are prepared to welcome guests back.
It’s been a really long time since many of us have been able to enjoy a good old amusement park like Canada’s Wonderland – the epitome of summer fun.
Here’s all the amusement parks and waterparks reopening in and near Toronto:
Canada’s Wonderland
When: Opening July 5 for season pass holders and July 7 for all guests
Where: 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan
Centre Island Toronto
When: After the province moves into Step 2 on June 30
Where: 9 Queens Quay West
Wet’n’wild
When: July 7 reopening date
Where: 7855 Finch Avenue West
Great Wolf Lodge
When: September 1
Where: 3950 Victoria Avenue, Niagara Falls