A boozy "Alice in Wonderland" tea party is coming to Toronto this winter

Create your own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of the Mad Hatter at an Alice in Wonderland-themed immersive cocktail experience coming to Toronto early next year.

If you’ve ever dreamed of drinking tea with Wonderland characters, munching on an “Eat Me” cake or playing croquet with flamingos, here’s your chance.

“The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience” offers the opportunity to dive through the looking glass to solve riddles and challenges just like Alice to unlock all the ingredients needed to create your own enchanted teapot cocktails.

The Alice, brought to us by the team behind The Wizard’s Den and Beyond Cinema, has already sold out in Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, Denver, Pittsburgh, and San Francisco, and now it’s coming to Toronto.

It is set to kick off on January 5, 2022, until March 31, and will take place at a “secret location,” during which tea party guests will create two Wonderland cocktails, solve riddles and challenges, enjoy “Eat Me” cake, paint the roses red, and much, much more.

Pre-registration tickets for the event are now available.

This 90-minute alternate reality experience brings the story of Alice and her friends to life and puts guests right in the middle of the tale’s infamous tea party, offering up a one-of-a-kind experience.

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

When: January 5 to March 31, 2022

Where: TBA