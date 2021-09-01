Le Burger Week is back, and this year, it’s delighting Canadians with two whole weeks of deliciousness.

The nationwide celebration of all things burgers will take place from September 1 to 14, 2021.

Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival during this time frame.

This year, the event will host an expected 1,000 restaurants across Canada, making it the largest burger event ever held in the country.

British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec all have establishments stepping up to deliver the cheesiest, out-of-the-bun concepts they can for the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Burger Week (@leburgerweek)

Calgarians can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival:

Moxie’s Grill & Bar (Barlow and Deerfoot Meadows locations) – Loaded Beyond Spicy Burger

(Barlow and Deerfoot Meadows locations) – Loaded Beyond Spicy Burger Moxie’s Test Kitchen Shawnessy – Loaded Beyond Spicy Burger

– Loaded Beyond Spicy Burger iyycburg – The Triple Smoky Cowboy Burger

– The Triple Smoky Cowboy Burger Last Best Brewing and Distilling – The Big Pig Burger

– The Big Pig Burger Roy’s Korean Kitchen – Roy Boy’s Trash Burger

– Roy Boy’s Trash Burger Redheads Japa Cafe – Japa Chicken Burger

– Japa Chicken Burger Hotel Blackfoot – “Z” Burger

– “Z” Burger Amihan Grill + Bakeshop – Longga Burger

– Longga Burger Trolley 5 Brewpub – The Vegetarian’s Nightmare Burger

Be sure to mark your calendar and enjoy these limited-edition eats while you can!