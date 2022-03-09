EventsCurated

You Oughta Know: Alanis Morissette is coming to Toronto this summer

Aly Laube
|
Mar 9 2022, 5:09 pm
Alanis Morissette/Official website
Who hasn’t belted “You Oughta Know” or “Ironic” in the shower or at karaoke night? 

The musician behind those hits, Alanis Morissette, is a Canadian treasure, and she’s playing a show in Toronto this summer.

On the 25th anniversary of her best-known album, Jagged Little Pill, she’s ready to celebrate with alternative band Garbage. 

Also recognized for their ’90s hits, Garbage wrote popular tracks like “I’m Only Happy When It Rains” and “I Think I’m Paranoid.”

The concert is happening on July 17 at the Budweiser Stage. And since her 2021 tour was the #1 female-fronted tour of the year — one of the top tours in the world, selling over 500,000 tickets — you might want to buy tickets early.

It starts in Ottawa on July 10 and hits other Canadian cities like Vancouver on its way to the final stop in Mountain View, California, on August 6.

The tour may be dedicated to Jagged Little Pill, but Morissette is more than just that album. The well-awarded musician has nine other studio albums, seven Grammys, and even an entire musical dedicated to the 1995 record behind her already.

Next, she’s releasing her new song, “Olive Branch,” on March 11. Pre-sale tickets for the Toronto show are on sale now!

