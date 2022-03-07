It’s about to start heating up in Canada, as Sebastián Yatra is heading up north on his Dharma World Tour with a stop in Toronto on September 18, 2022.

The Columbian singer-songwriter kicked off his tour in Mexico City and will soon be heading to locations across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico

Yatra’s newest project Dharma is the artist’s third studio album and showcases his versatility across various musical styles and genres. The album is comprised of 17 tracks and ranked number one on Spotify’s US and global album debut charts. Dharma also secured the top spot on Billboard’s Latin Streaming and Latin digital song sales charts.

Starting as a Latin pop artist, Yatra is famous for his romantic tone. Yet the star has recorded many popular ballads as well as reggaeton singles and gained recognition for his thoughtful melding of these complementary genres.

His breakout success was in Latin America in 2016 with his hit “Traicionera” — and he has been on the upward trend to international stardom ever since.

Yatra was born in Medellín and primarily raised in Miami before returning back to Colombia to kick off his career in music. His career has included numerous collaborations with big names internationally, such as the Jonas Brothers on the bilingual single “Runaway” and the single “Sutra” featuring Puerto Rican rapper Dalmata.

Yatra is currently the 47th most streamed artist on YouTube and is creating significant space internationally for Latin music. His ballad “Adios” was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award, and his most recent work on the song “Dos Oruguitas” from the Disney film ENCANTO landed the Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, as well as a Spotify US Chart Top 50 debut as the only Spanish-language song.

The rising Colombian star will also lead the upcoming Netflix film Once Upon a Time, Happily Never After alongside other Spanish musicians Mònica Maranello and Nia Correia. Don’t miss your chance to catch this wavemaker in action with his show up north.

When: Sunday, September 18, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: History — 1663 Queen Street East, Toronto

Price: Tickets available via Ticketmaster starting at $75.75