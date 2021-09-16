Toronto's Pearson Airport named the cleanest in North America

Toronto’s Pearson International Airport has been ranked the cleanest in North America.

The honour was bestowed by Skytrax, which gave Pearson top place amongst the continent’s airports in its “World’s Cleanest Airports 2021” ranking.

Vancouver International Airport took second place on the list, and Houston’s George Bush International came third.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport rounded out the top five, respectively.

Tokyo’s Haneda Airport was deemed the cleanest in the world; the city’s Narita International Airport placed third.

Pearson launched its “Healthy Airport” program in June of 2020, which includes enhanced cleaning, decreased physical contact, and mandatory masking, among other measures.

The designation of North America’s cleanest airport holds special significance as Toronto, and the rest of Canada, battles the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarded as a quality benchmark for the world airport industry, Skytrax’s rankings are based on customer satisfaction surveys.

In addition to ranking airports overall, Skytrax also surveys other aspects of the aviation industry, including airport hotels, shopping, and dining.

YYZ nabbed several other honours in the company’s World Airport Awards 2021, including third best airport in North America, and 38th best in the world.

Cleanest Airports 2021 — North America