One of Toronto’s best brunch restaurants is teaming up with a fashion store to create a new and unique cafe and retail experience in Leslieville.

Maha’s, known for its Egyptian cuisine, is opening Maha’s cafe in a space it shares with the second Toronto location of Kotn.

The latter is an apparel and homewares brand that’s made using sustainably sourced Egyptian cotton, linen, and wool.

Soon to be located at 978 Queen Street East, Kotn x Maha is a partnership based on the businesses’ shared Egyptian roots and features an exclusive line of artisanal housewares plus a menu only found at the Leslieville location.

Hinting that the menu will be rooted in Egyptian cuisine, Kotn’s Senior Marketing Manager Paula Sapinoso shares that Maha’s cafe will have specialty coffees plus homemade Egyptian sandwiches and baked goods that are different from its original location

The store was slated for a soft opening this weekend but is delayed until Monday, but will be giving out free Kotn bouquets and treats from Maha’s as part of its opening celebration next Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.

The date for Kotn x Maha’s soft opening was initially slated for Thursday, April 20 and this post has been updated to account for the opening delays.