First magic mushroom dispensary now open in Toronto

As Canada slowly enters the era of retail magic mushrooms, Toronto is already ahead of the game.

Shroomyz is Toronto’s first magic mushroom dispensary and the second in the province, the company boasts on their website. A Shroomyz in Ottawa opened in May of this year.

Located at 488 Queen Street West, Shroomyz is akin to any cannabis store you’d find in the city. Windows are taped off for privacy and customers need to buzz in to enter and start shopping.

The store supplies everything from dried psilocybin and microdose capsules to mushroom chocolates and mushroom tea.

Why the sudden interest in magic mushrooms?

Shrooms can have a lot of therapeutic benefits — when done in the correct form, of course. Microdosing has also gotten increasingly popular in the last couple of years, as it allows people to feel subtle effects with minimal intoxication. Research also shows that microdosing shrooms can help relieve depression.

Having only been open for a short time, Shroomyz on Queen Street has already garnered a great reputation within the community. The store has a 4.9-star rating on Google with hundreds of good reviews to boot.

“First time I have ever heard of this place and I had the most wonderful experience. The people working were SO informative & helpful with all of my questions! The customer service was amazing and the music with the vibe was too,” one review reads.

One thing to note when visiting is that Shroomyz only accepts cash. Luckily, there is an ATM inside if you forget to stop at the bank on the way there.

Items range anywhere from $35 for capsules to $200 for a 28-gram bag of dried mushrooms. For a full look at their menu, visit their website.