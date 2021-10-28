Toronto coffee shop associated with Adamson BBQ temporarily closes

A Toronto coffee shop associated with Adamson Barbecue has shut its doors temporarily for reportedly owing almost $30,000 in unpaid rent.

Besides owning local restaurants, Adamson BBQ had also ventured into the coffee biz and owns Plaxton Specialty Coffee located at 2889 St. Clair Avenue East.

A Notice of Distress was posted on the door of the coffee shop stating that Adamson Barbecue Ltd must pay $28,800 plus costs in rent within five days of the date listed, October 26.

If payment is not made, the notice states that the goods within the property would be taken.

In an email to Daily Hive, the Municipal Licensing and Standards department confirmed that the business licence for Plaxton Coffee, which is held by Adamson Barbeque Ltd., expired on May 5, 2020, and was cancelled on November 3, 2020.

“The same corporation submitted an application for a new business licence for this location on January 6, 2021. However, the City’s Licence & Permit Issuing Office could not process this licence application, as the required documents were not provided by the applicant,” read the email.

This is not the first time the owner of Adamson Barbecue has been served a similar notice.

In July, Skelly’s Aurora location was shut down by its landlord due to almost $50,000 in unpaid rent.

For now, Plaxton states on their Instagram account that they are temporarily closed.

Daily Hive has reached out to Plaxton, Adam Skelly, and the City of Toronto for comment.