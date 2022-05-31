7 Toronto spots make Canada's 100 Best New Restaurants list

Toronto doesn’t stop winning!

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants for 2022 has just revealed its top 20 best new eateries in the country and seven of them are in Toronto.

Osteria Giulia, in the area of Avenue and Davenport Road, is the highest scored restaurant for Toronto in The 2022 Top 20 Best New Restaurant list. This spot came in second place.

Giulia also made the list of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants, snagging a spot in 14th.

Taverne Bernhardts came in fourth, Pompette right behind in fifth place and Mimi Chinese in sixth.

In 11th place, 20 Victoria, in 15th comes Enigma Toronto and in 19th, Aburi Hana.

“It is wonderful to see our restaurants back – hard at work at what they do best: creating culinary experiences that delight their patrons,” said Jacob Richler, the founding editor of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants.

As for the annual list, for the first time ever, a Vancouver restaurant is ranked in first place and a Calgary restaurant lands the top spot for Best New Restaurants.