Here's where you can order an exclusive Afternoon Tea menu in Toronto

The Four Season Hotel in Toronto has teamed up with Aburi Hana for an exclusive Afternoon Tea experience this weekend only.

From May 28 to May 30, guests can order from a special menu that is inspired by French and Japanese cuisine. The menu lists a variety of appetizers and sweet treats.

There are 10 items to chose from including a white asparagus brûlée and caviar tartelette, a waguri Mont Blanc and a yomogi raspberry macaron.

The event is in recognition of Asian Heritage Month.

The Afternoon Tea tower will be priced at $90 per person plus taxes, and only available while quantities last. Orders must be placed online at least 24 hours in advance and must be picked up at 60 Yorkville Avenue.

Four Seasons Hotel X Aburi Hana

When: May 28 to May 30 from 12 pm to 7:30 pm

Where: 60 Yorkville Avenue