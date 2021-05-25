A Toronto restaurant is offering Leaf fans 33% off after a playoff win

Toronto Maple Leaf fans now have even more to look forward to after a playoff win.

Liuyishou Hotspot is offering 33% off the day after the Toronto hockey team wins a playoff game.

Fans must also be wearing blue clothes in order to hop on the deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 刘一手火锅 多伦多 (@liuyishouhotpot.toronto)

The offer comes after the Leafs won 2-1 over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3. They now hold a 2-1 series lead.

Although the menu can be found online, customers must place their orders for takeout over the phone in order to snag the deal.

There are three locations across the GTA: 650 Highway 7, 4188 Finch Avenue East, and 254 Spadina Avenue.

Liuyishou Hotspot

When: The day after a Leafs playoff win

Where: Three locations in the GTA