The terrace of this Toronto penthouse is larger than some houses in the province.

PH1 at 1 Old Mill Drive is itself a sizeable 2,200 square feet, but the luxurious unit also has a private 2,000-square-foot rooftop terrace.

In Ontario, the median size of a detached house is 1,520 square feet.

The sprawling space has a gas BBQ and offers 270-degree views of the city, the Humber River, and Etienne Brulé Park.

Indoors, the open-concept living room, dining room, and kitchen create a seamless flow that’s perfect for entertaining.

Custom millwork and hardwood floors abound, and the entire space looks out onto the terrace.

The chef’s kitchen features an oversized, three-tiered island with a breakfast bar, and there’s a sleek, modern gas fireplace in the living room.

The unit has three bedrooms, each with its own walk-in closet, and four bathrooms. The marble-clad primary ensuite features his and her sinks and a walk-in shower.

It’s not just the size of the west-end condo that overshadows other Ontario homes — the price surpasses the competition, too.

The penthouse was sold this week for $3,000,000 but was originally listed for $3,800,000 when it hit the market earlier this year.