A Look Inside: $3M penthouse with terrace larger than some houses (PHOTOS)

Jun 8 2022, 7:10 pm
A Look Inside: $3M penthouse with terrace larger than some houses (PHOTOS)
PH1 - 1 Old Mill Drive/Harvey Kalles Real Estate

The terrace of this Toronto penthouse is larger than some houses in the province.

PH1 at 1 Old Mill Drive is itself a sizeable 2,200 square feet, but the luxurious unit also has a private 2,000-square-foot rooftop terrace.

In Ontario, the median size of a detached house is 1,520 square feet.

The sprawling space has a gas BBQ and offers 270-degree views of the city, the Humber River, and Etienne Brulé Park.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

Indoors, the open-concept living room, dining room, and kitchen create a seamless flow that’s perfect for entertaining.

Custom millwork and hardwood floors abound, and the entire space looks out onto the terrace.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

The chef’s kitchen features an oversized, three-tiered island with a breakfast bar, and there’s a sleek, modern gas fireplace in the living room.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

The unit has three bedrooms, each with its own walk-in closet, and four bathrooms. The marble-clad primary ensuite features his and her sinks and a walk-in shower.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

It’s not just the size of the west-end condo that overshadows other Ontario homes — the price surpasses the competition, too.

The penthouse was sold this week for $3,000,000 but was originally listed for $3,800,000 when it hit the market earlier this year.

