Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

A Look Inside: $1.6M Yorkdale home with a greenhouse (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Jun 7 2022, 3:10 pm
A Look Inside: $1.6M Yorkdale home with a greenhouse (PHOTOS)
23 Cartwright Avenue/Royal Lepage Your Community Realty

If you’ve got a green thumb and $1,628,000, this is the perfect house for you.

Located at 23 Cartwright Avenue, this five-level back split house comes with its very own greenhouse. Whether you want to grow your own vegetables or plant exotic flowers, it’s a home horticulturist’s dream.

The expansive manicured lawn provides further opportunity to create your dream garden, and you can take in the fruits of your labour from the backyard patio.

Royal Lepage Your Community Realty

Royal Lepage Your Community Realty

Royal Lepage Your Community Realty

Situated in the Yorkdale neighbourhood—and steps from its namesake mall—the home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a five-piece on the upper floor.

The current owners clearly have a penchant for plants, as nearly every room is filled with some form of foliage.

Royal Lepage Your Community Realty

Royal Lepage Your Community Realty

Royal Lepage Your Community Realty

The main floor features a spacious eat-in kitchen as well as a separate dining room. A second sizeable kitchen can be found on the lower level.

Royal Lepage Your Community Realty

Royal Lepage Your Community Realty

Royal Lepage Your Community Realty

Royal Lepage Your Community Realty

The ground floor living room has a gas fireplace, hardwood floors, and large windows, and walks out to the backyard.

Royal Lepage Your Community Realty

Royal Lepage Your Community Realty

The basement provides ample space for a rec room, games room, or home gym. The current owners use the space as the latter; who Bob is dressed as remains up for debate.

Royal Lepage Your Community Realty

Royal Lepage Your Community Realty

For more information on the plant-filled home, check out the full listing here.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ Real Estate
+ Toronto Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.