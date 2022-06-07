A Look Inside: $1.6M Yorkdale home with a greenhouse (PHOTOS)

If you’ve got a green thumb and $1,628,000, this is the perfect house for you.

Located at 23 Cartwright Avenue, this five-level back split house comes with its very own greenhouse. Whether you want to grow your own vegetables or plant exotic flowers, it’s a home horticulturist’s dream.

The expansive manicured lawn provides further opportunity to create your dream garden, and you can take in the fruits of your labour from the backyard patio.

Situated in the Yorkdale neighbourhood—and steps from its namesake mall—the home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a five-piece on the upper floor.

The current owners clearly have a penchant for plants, as nearly every room is filled with some form of foliage.

The main floor features a spacious eat-in kitchen as well as a separate dining room. A second sizeable kitchen can be found on the lower level.

The ground floor living room has a gas fireplace, hardwood floors, and large windows, and walks out to the backyard.

The basement provides ample space for a rec room, games room, or home gym. The current owners use the space as the latter; who Bob is dressed as remains up for debate.

For more information on the plant-filled home, check out the full listing here.