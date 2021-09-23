702 schools across Ontario are currently reporting COVID-19 cases

It’s the third week of classes for Ontario students, and 702 schools are currently reporting at least one COVID-19 infection.

There are more than 4,800 schools in the province, meaning 14.5% of them currently have a COVID-19 case in a staff member or student. None have been closed due to COVID-19.

There were 122 new school-related cases reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases reported this school year to 1,306.

The majority of cases have been in students, many of whom are under 12 years old and not eligible to be vaccinated.

More than 100 of the schools currently dealing with COVID-19 cases are within the Toronto District School Board, with Chester Le Junior Public School reporting the largest cluster of seven student cases and one staff case.

In the Toronto Catholic District School Board, 43 schools currently have active cases.