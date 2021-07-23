A Toronto restaurant is offering ice cream for 68 cents this weekend

A Toronto restaurant in The Beaches is rolling back its prices this weekend and selling ice cream for $0.68.

Fearless Meat is offering seriously low-priced cones as part of owner Dave’s birthday celebration.

He’s turning 68 — hence the price point.

The discount applies to both traditional and dairy-free ice cream options, as well as their ice cream coffee offerings.

As always, ice cream cones for kids are free at Fearless Meat, and no purchase is necessary.

While you’re there, try Fearless Meat’s burgers, a Montreal smoked brisket, or their peameal bacon and egg sandwich.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fearless Meat (@fearlessmeat)

The discounted ice cream is available on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25.

The restaurant is located at 884 Kingston Road.