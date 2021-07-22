A three-day All You Can Eid halal food festival is coming to Mississauga

Night Market Toronto is hosting an all-halal All You Can Eid market this weekend in celebration of Eid Al Adha.

According to the event, it is the first of its kind and is set to begin this Friday at 3 pm.

All 16 vendors will be serving their popular dishes with halal meat and have created a special menu for the festival. Vendors include Tuts, Daddy Browns, Toro Grill, Get Your Own Taters, and so much more.

The event will be held at Square One’s P3 parking lot and is part of NMTO’s and Square One’s food market series.

The All You Can Eid market will be open from 3 pm to 12 am on Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, and from 2 pm to 11 pm on Sunday, July 25.

The All You Can Eid market

When: July 23 to July 25

Where: 100 City Centre Drive