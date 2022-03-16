Have you bought a lottery ticket yet? There's a huge jackpot up for grabs this Friday
What would you do if you won the lottery?
There’s an estimated $60 million jackpot during this Friday’s Lotto Max draw. And if you don’t win big, there’s still six $1 million in prizes to be won through Maxmillions.
There was no one to claim the $55 million Lotto Max prize on Tuesday since there was no winning ticket issued. However, someone in Ajax won $1 million through Maxmillions, and a ticket in Sudbury won an Encore prize worth $100,000.
There were also two winners in Scarborough and Ajax through Lotto Max, with each one getting to take home a prize worth $118,381.10 each.
Players can purchase tickets at authorized OLG retailers or buy them online at OLG.ca until 10:30 pm Friday, March 18, 2022, or the draw that evening.
Last month, Patrick Hale, a 56-year-old building supervisor from Toronto, won $30 million in the Lotto Max draw. He said he plans to retire, buy a new house, new car, and help people with his life-changing win. He also plans to pursue his life-long dream to become an inventor.
“Hopefully, there are a few patents in my future,” said Hale.