6 things to do in Toronto this week: January 17 to 23

As Toronto braces a blizzard and mountains of snow, staying indoors will be the best option until the storm passes. When the coast is clear, you’ll want to check out all the things to do in Toronto this week.

The city that never sleeps may actually be dormant this Monday, but only for a short while. Get those boots out, a winter jacket and some warm gloves if you plan to hit the outdoors.

Here’s a list of things to do in Toronto:

Enjoy a five-course meal at the GoldInn by Ration Food Lab. It’s an outdoor pop-up experience for $88 a person, offering a curated dining experience on the bottom floor designed by Ration Food Lab and mouthwatering cocktails by St-Rémy.

When: Thursday and Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm, and 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm, Saturday from 4 pm to 6 pm, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, and 9 pm to 11 pm.

Where: Stackt Market – 28 Bathurst Street

No skates? No problem! Skate rentals are available every day and are free every Thursday from 5 pm to 9 pm. There will also be free skate lessons on Tuesdays from 6 pm to 7 pm for those aged 12 and up starting January 11.

When: Weekdays from 5 pm to 9 pm until February 21

Where: Bentway Trail – 250 Fort York Boulevard

The Harbourfront Centre is hosting the Festival of Cool until February 13. It welcomes viewers back for an exciting outdoor winter experience, starting with the Nordic Lights. “Take a trip on the Bifrost, the dazzling rainbow bridge of Norse myth that connects us with the realm of the gods to our world of light and art.”

When: Until February 13.

Where: 235 Queens Quay West

Winter Emerging Artist Exhibition is an online gallery that features over 30 artists. The gallery is curated online by director Phil Anderson and includes photography, video, painting, sculpture, mixed media and more.

When: Until January 22

Where: Online

Sky Skate is back this year at The Porch rooftop patio in Toronto with an improved experience. Something about skating under the moonlight and enjoying the breathtaking view of the CN Tower sounds magical. This one-of-a-kind experience will provide family fun events during the day, rooftop date nights, and parties at night.

When: Monday to Thursday from 3 pm to 10 pm, Friday from 3 pm to 12 am, Saturday from 12 pm to 12 am, and Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: The Porch rooftop – 250 Adelaide Street West

If you can’t get enough of Toronto’s wintery charm, head on over to Snow Magic Drive-Thru to see gorgeous illuminated art projections, fire effects, and glowing light tunnels, all from the comfort and safety of your car! There are also crystal caves, mythical wonderland creatures, and a forest of light. They’re only open until Monday, and tons of snow is expected this weekend, so there’s still time to catch a last magical glimpse.

Where: Ontario Place, East Island, 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West

When: 5-9 pm, from now until January 17

Tickets: $45-$65, available here