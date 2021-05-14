Someone with very deep pockets now has the chance to own a piece of Toronto history in the form of a 162-year-old historic Queen West home.

The stunning house located at 905 Queen Street West, across from Trinity Bellwoods Park, hit the market this week with an asking price of $5,500,000. The listing gives a rare look inside the historic home that hasn’t been on the market in over 30 years.

Unsurprisingly, the home is rich in Toronto history. Jayrene Thomson, the listing agent on the property, says that the 1859-built home, which now has a heritage designation, originally belonged to a once-prominent Toronto family.

“Known as Farr House, [it is] believed to be built by the Farr Family of the old Farr Brewery,” Thomson told Daily Hive. “They sold the house in 1905.”

Inside, the old-world character of the home is still there, albeit with some modern improvements. What may come as a shock, though, is that this grand house with multiple office spaces, four bathrooms, a finished basement, and even a “butler’s servery” only has one bedroom.

“It is one bedroom as the present owner has use for it this way,” Thomson said. “It can be altered, of course, on the interior to suit another’s needs.”

With it being a heritage home, however, the outside of the house cannot be altered.

The house also has a gorgeous wood-panelled office that would make anyone happy to work from home. And the marble-finished bathrooms really top off the feeling of luxury.

Whoever ends up buying the Queen West home would also be able to use it for commercial purposes, since it’s zoned as a commercial and residential space.

“Its present use is as an office on the main floor and living quarters on the second floor,” Thomson said. “The lower basement level is finished as well and used as [a] board room and storage space.”

Now all that’s left is to ask if anyone has a couple of million dollars we can borrow?