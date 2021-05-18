This Toronto one-bedroom with two balconies is for sale under $300,000

With Toronto’s real estate market being the way it is, finding a one-bedroom condo listed for anything less than half a million dollars seems like a miracle, which makes seeing this one-bedroom listed under $300,000 feel like finding the holy grail.

Located inside 3390 Weston Road in North York, this unit, listed for $299,000, is surprisingly spacious for a Toronto condo, with a large bedroom, living room, and even a sizeable bathroom. But one of the most attractive features, as listing agent Jane Stevens points out, are the two (yes, two) balconies.

According to Stevens, the listing price is actually higher than the last comparable that sold in the building two years ago.

“There hasn’t been a one-bedroom condo that has recently sold in this building,” Stevens told Daily Hive. “As a result, we’ve priced it slightly higher than the last comparable, which sold in 2019.”

But Stevens doesn’t necessarily believe the selling price will be quite as low as the asking.

“We’ve had a lot of showings and interest in the property and I expect there will be offers that are over asking,” she said.

Although the building is a bit older and the unit could use a few modern upgrades, residents do have a couple of amenities available including a fitness centre and pool.

Stevens says this property would be great for a first-time homebuyer or investor, emphasizing its location in an area that’s getting revitalized.

“[There’s] easy access to major highways 400 and 401,” Stevens said. “There are a lot of homes and buildings in the area that are getting renovations and updates.”

The Toronto one-bedroom will likely sell soon, as Steven and the seller will be reviewing offers Tuesday evening.