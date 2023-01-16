The Sheraton Centre Toronto recently wrapped up the most comprehensive renovation in its 50-year history. Its re-imagined lobby is as lively as ever, fed by a carousel of shiny black taxis funnelling visitors through a set of perpetually revolving doors.

The reno plays the line between rebranded and rejuvenated just right. Whilst the hotel’s iconic silhouette remains firmly intact, its interior boasts a slew of modern finishings, with 43 Down, its new lobby bar and restaurant, breathing life back into a previously underutilized space.

Dim lighting subtly contours the bar and softens the mood, resulting in an effortless fusing of two spaces, the lobby decidedly public, the bar, suitably concealed.

43 Down’s setting is intimate yet inviting. At one table a mother and daughter treat themselves to a weekend in the city. At the bar sits a blissfully unaware couple, oblivious to the flurry of mixologists conjuring cocktails from thin air.

As for the fare, 43 Down’s menu is eclectic, comprised of shareable plates and upscale takes on bar food classics. The Winter Squash Burrata Bulb, for example, with Saffron Essence, Honey Roasted Squash, Herb Dressing, Pepita Seeds, and a side of sourdough, proves a wonderful starter, great for sharing, and ideal for taking small, sneaky bites throughout the duration of your meal.

Next arrived the Smoked Aurora Duck, drenched in sweet Cherry Glaze Sauce, Preserved Lemon, Toasted Peanuts and Green Onion. The meat fell seamlessly from the bone with each bite, so make sure to keep your napkin handy, as this dish is bound to get messy.

43 Down also specializes in mixology. The cocktail menu incorporates a full spectrum of flavours, from sweet and flowery concoctions such as the Coconut Clover Club, which comes garnished with edible petals, to drinks with more of a kick, like the PX & Rye, made with High River Whiskey, Gonzalez Byass Nectar PX, a drop of Vermouth and a splash of Bitters.

To truly experience 43-down’s culinary concept guests are encouraged to pair their food with an alcohol-infused counterpart. Every cocktail is a spectacle in its own right, many of them theatrically presented amidst a transient cloud of dry ice.

Starters devoured, we cleansed our pallets with bubbly, and soon the next course arrived. We traded our champagne flutes for cutlery and dug into plush, perfectly pink Beet Cured Bay of Fundy Salmon served with Whipped Ricotta, Pickled Onion, and translucent Windowpane Chips that were so thinly sliced you could see the delicate imprint of a decoratively placed petal between two slivers of potato.

Next came a portion of Atlantic Salted Cod Fritters with a side of Citrus Remoulade, Celery Salad, and Blood Orange. Though elevated, this dish felt most akin to the food you’d expect to be served at a bar, easy to share, loads of sauce, and most importantly, fried.

Rachel Goodman Daily Hive

As we sat in a fully satisfied slump, our bellies almost at capacity, a ginormous platter of meat appeared in front of us. Whilst our server placed the 45 oz of Van Osch Farms Triple A Ontario Beef, Fresh Cut Fries, Chimichurri Sauce, Roasted Garlic Bulb, Baby Carrots and Truffle Aioli on the table we shimmied ourselves upright, pondering over where to begin, looking for a route to the finish line, in the same way one might plan their course up a mountain before climbing it, or examine a burger that is obviously too big for their mouth.

The portion is supposed to serve between 2-4 people, presumably with empty stomachs. Nonetheless, the few cuts of beef we were able to eat tasted fantastic, perfectly rare and delightfully seasoned, complimented by plump and pillowy fries that populated every inch of the plate not taken up by slabs of juicy steak.

As it turns out, dessert stomachs are a real thing, because significant dents were made in our final course, in spite of our fullness. We tucked into Honey Cake and Chocolate Cake, the latter topped with edible gold flakes. Neither was overly rich, but both were delightfully sweet, making for a marvellous finish to a full-bodied and well-rounded meal.

43 Down

Address: 123 Queen Street West, Sheraton Centre Lobby

Instagram