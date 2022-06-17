A Look Inside: $7M Lawrence Park mansion with a recording studio

If you’re musically inclined, 3 St Aubyns Crescent might be the perfect house for you.

Up for sale for $7,488,000, the Lawrence Park mansion has an in-house recording studio that was designed by Pilchner Schoustal, the company behind Deadmau5’s home studios.

There’s also a state-of-the home theatre system flanked by guitars. Realtor Eileen Lasswell tells Daily Hive that the basement of the home is “like visiting a high-end resort.”

The home was custom built in 2016 and fully renovated by the current owners in 2019. With over 7,000 square feet of living space, Lasswell says it’s 10% to 15% bigger than most of the rebuilt homes in the area.

Blending contemporary and classic design, the home features 10-foot ceilings, custom millwork, and luxurious finishes.

The expansive chef’s kitchen includes an oversized pantry and servery, stainless steel appliances, a centre island with quartz countertops, and a wine fridge. There are also two dishwashers, two sinks, and two ovens.

There are five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two fireplaces throughout the home.

The backyard is truly an oasis in the city. There’s a year-round saltwater pool with three waterfalls, and an outdoor entertaining area with a gas fireplace, TV, and built-in BBQ area.

“The landscaping is absolutely incredible,” Lasswell says.

The number of heated floors is astounding: the entranceway, all bathrooms, the laundry room, exterior steps, and part of the driveway. The garage is heated, too. As Lasswell noted, the house “makes winters more bearable.”

Unsurprisingly, the home has garnered a lot of attention since it was listed on June 13; there have been an “unprecedented” number of showings Lasswell said.