A Look Inside: $4M modern masterpiece near Trinity Bellwoods (PHOTOS)

Lakeview Avenue might have some of the most beautifully designed houses in Toronto.

Just down the street from the house recently dubbed “a gift for your eyeballs” sits the modern masterpiece that is 17 Lakeview Avenue.

The house was custom built by NSA Design Build, a Toronto-based firm specializing in retrofits, using high quality materials and luxurious finishes.

The front of the Victorian semi is perfectly juxtaposed by a trio of large concrete stairs.

A marbled foyer flows into the family room, which features a bay window overlooking the street. An adjacent powder room is draped in custom Candice Kaye wallpaper.

The focal point of the main floor is the glass-enclosed single stringer staircase.

The open-concept layout sweeps you through the dining area, with its stylish built-in leather bench, and into the minimalist kitchen. The space includes an expansive stone island, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.

The family room opens onto a large backyard, which features a patio space and built-in barbeque. There’s also a detached three car garage.

There are five-plus two bedrooms and five bathrooms throughout the house. Custom millwork creates a divide between the sleeping and dressing areas of the primary suite.

A stately dormer window and skylight create a serene third floor escape. There’s also a rooftop deck with sweeping city views and a hot tub.

The finished basement includes a home gym as well as a apartment.

Up for sale with Brad J. Lamb Realty, the Trinity Bellwoods house first hit the market for $4,980,000 in mid-May.

The price was reduced to $4,498,000 on June 14,

Check out the full listing for 17 Lakeview Avenue here.