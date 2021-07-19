Police break up massive party with almost 3,000 guests in Whitby

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) broke up a massive party in Whitby on Sunday night with more than 2,000 guests in attendance.

Police were called to a residence on Ashburn Road, north of Columbus Drive, in Whitby on Sunday night, where they discovered “2,000 to 3,000” people gathered for a party.

Sergeant George Tudos told Daily Hive that officers “peacefully dispersed” the large crowds, but faced difficulty due to the significant number of people and vehicles that had gathered.

No charges have been laid in relation to the party, although officers are “looking into it,” Tudos said.

Per Step 3 of Ontario’s reopening, outdoor gatherings are permitted with up to 100 people. Indoor gatherings can have a maximum of 25 people.

The province reported 130 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total seen since the start of the pandemic to 548,347. Ontario has seen 9,294 virus-related deaths to date.