A Look Inside: $1.9M Victorian with a bathtub in the kitchen (PHOTOS)

Jun 10 2022, 7:12 pm
19 Melbourne Avenue

Toronto is full of interesting houses with unexpected features. This home at 19 Melbourne Avenue is no exception.

As you walk into the South Parkdale semi, you’re greeted with stunning stained glass windows, crown mouldings, and decorative trim.

There’s a beautiful ornate fireplace in the living room, as well as hardwood floors and 10″5′ ceilings. The dark-walled dining area is stylish and flows seamlessly into the kitchen.

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, butcher block countertops, and a bathtub.

You read that right. Between the dining table and the island, there is a mini clawfoot bathtub.

The listing says it’s “perfect for kids and pets” or could be transformed into a future two-piece bathroom. Or maybe the owners just took Messy In The Kitchen a little too literally.

If you don’t count the unique kitchen feature, the light-filled Victorian has two bathrooms — although there’s a window into one of them — and four bedrooms.

More typical attributes include a back patio with an apple tree and space on the third floor for a home office or children’s play area.

The house is currently for sale for $1,960,000 — plus a few hundred dollars to remove the bathtub — and there’s an open house on June 11.

