10 open houses to check out in Toronto this weekend (PHOTOS)
Jun 10 2022, 4:48 pm
Whether you’re searching for a new place to call home or just love strolling through a stranger’s abode, an open house is always interesting.
From Woodbine to Wychwood, big budget to small, there are tons of open houses scheduled around the city this weekend.
Here are 10 open houses to check out in Toronto on June 10, 11, and 12.
443 Symington Avenue | $1,700,000 | June 11 and 12, 1 pm – 4 pm
- Five bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Detached
- Two parking spaces (detached garage)
- Other features: gas fireplace, third-floor loft, two laundry rooms
6 Ridley Gardens | $1,629,000 | June 11 and 12, 2 pm – 4 pm
- Three bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Semi-detached
- No parking
- Other features: bay windows, rooftop terrace, finished basement
98 Bertmount Avenue | $1,579,000 | June 11, 2 pm – 4 pm
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Semi-detached
- One parking space (laneway)
- Other features: exposed brick wall, hardwood floors, second-floor deck
960 Pape Avenue | $1,349,000 | June 11 and 12, 12pm – 4 pm
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Semi-detached
- Four parking spaces (garages)
- Other features: recently renovated kitchen, oak floors, finished basement
214 Westwood Avenue | $1,299,000 | June 12, 2pm – 4 pm
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Semi-detached
- One parking space (shared driveway)
- Other features: renovated kitchen with butler’s pantry, two-tier deck, sunroom
372 Rhodes Avenue | $1,149,000 | June 11 and 12, 2pm – 4pm
- Two bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Semi-detached
- One parking space
- Other features: on quiet cul-de-sac, recently renovated, main floor powder room
219 Donlands Avenue | $1,070,000 | June 12, 2pm – 4pm
- Two bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Detached
- One parking space (driveway)
- Other features: backyard patio and garden, space for home office, storage shed
4 Wrenson Road | $1,049,000 | June 11 and 12, 2pm – 4pm
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Bungalow
- Three parking spaces (driveway)
- Other features: chef’s kitchen, heated floors, gas fireplace
58 Kerr Road | $998,000 | June 10, 6pm – 8pm and June 11 and 12, 2pm – 4pm
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Semi-detached
- One parking space (shared driveway)
- Other features: backyard garden, storage shed, finished basement
86 Beach View Crescent | $898,000 | June 11, 1pm – 4pm
- Two bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Detached
- One parking space (driveway)
- Other features: ravine-like views, exposed brick walls, wood-burning fireplace