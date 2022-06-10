Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

10 open houses to check out in Toronto this weekend (PHOTOS)

Jun 10 2022, 4:48 pm
98 Bertmount Avenue/Royal Lepage Estate Realty

Whether you’re searching for a new place to call home or just love strolling through a stranger’s abode, an open house is always interesting.

From Woodbine to Wychwood, big budget to small, there are tons of open houses scheduled around the city this weekend.

Here are 10 open houses to check out in Toronto on June 10, 11, and 12.

443 Symington Avenue | $1,700,000 | June 11 and 12, 1 pm – 4 pm

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

  • Five bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • Detached
  • Two parking spaces (detached garage)
  • Other features: gas fireplace, third-floor loft, two laundry rooms

6 Ridley Gardens | $1,629,000 | June 11 and 12, 2 pm – 4 pm

Sotheby`s International Realty Canada

  • Three bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • Semi-detached
  • No parking
  • Other features: bay windows, rooftop terrace, finished basement

98 Bertmount Avenue | $1,579,000 | June 11, 2 pm – 4 pm

Royal Lepage Estate Realty

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Semi-detached
  • One parking space (laneway)
  • Other features: exposed brick wall, hardwood floors, second-floor deck

960 Pape Avenue | $1,349,000 | June 11 and 12, 12pm – 4 pm

Right At Home Realty

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Semi-detached
  • Four parking spaces (garages)
  • Other features: recently renovated kitchen, oak floors, finished basement

214 Westwood Avenue | $1,299,000 | June 12, 2pm – 4 pm

REMAX Realtron Realty

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Semi-detached
  • One parking space (shared driveway)
  • Other features: renovated kitchen with butler’s pantry, two-tier deck, sunroom

372 Rhodes Avenue | $1,149,000 | June 11 and 12, 2pm – 4pm

Forest Hill Real Estate

  • Two bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • Semi-detached
  • One parking space
  • Other features: on quiet cul-de-sac, recently renovated, main floor powder room

219 Donlands Avenue | $1,070,000 | June 12, 2pm – 4pm

Real Estate Homeward

  • Two bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Detached
  • One parking space (driveway)
  • Other features: backyard patio and garden, space for home office, storage shed

4 Wrenson Road | $1,049,000 | June 11 and 12, 2pm – 4pm

RE/MAX Hallmark Realty

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Bungalow
  • Three parking spaces (driveway)
  • Other features: chef’s kitchen, heated floors, gas fireplace

58 Kerr Road | $998,000 | June 10, 6pm – 8pm and June 11 and 12, 2pm – 4pm

RE/MAX Hallmark Realty

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Semi-detached
  • One parking space (shared driveway)
  • Other features: backyard garden, storage shed, finished basement

86 Beach View Crescent | $898,000 | June 11, 1pm – 4pm

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

  • Two bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Detached
  • One parking space (driveway)
  • Other features: ravine-like views, exposed brick walls, wood-burning fireplace
