10 open houses to check out in Toronto this weekend (PHOTOS)

Whether you’re searching for a new place to call home or just love strolling through a stranger’s abode, an open house is always interesting.

From Woodbine to Wychwood, big budget to small, there are tons of open houses scheduled around the city this weekend.

Here are 10 open houses to check out in Toronto on June 10, 11, and 12.

443 Symington Avenue | $1,700,000 | June 11 and 12, 1 pm – 4 pm

Five bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Detached

Two parking spaces (detached garage)

Other features: gas fireplace, third-floor loft, two laundry rooms

6 Ridley Gardens | $1,629,000 | June 11 and 12, 2 pm – 4 pm

Three bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Semi-detached

No parking

Other features: bay windows, rooftop terrace, finished basement

98 Bertmount Avenue | $1,579,000 | June 11, 2 pm – 4 pm

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Semi-detached

One parking space (laneway)

Other features: exposed brick wall, hardwood floors, second-floor deck

960 Pape Avenue | $1,349,000 | June 11 and 12, 12pm – 4 pm Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Semi-detached

Four parking spaces (garages)

Other features: recently renovated kitchen, oak floors, finished basement

214 Westwood Avenue | $1,299,000 | June 12, 2pm – 4 pm

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Semi-detached

One parking space (shared driveway)

Other features: renovated kitchen with butler’s pantry, two-tier deck, sunroom

372 Rhodes Avenue | $1,149,000 | June 11 and 12, 2pm – 4pm Two bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Semi-detached

One parking space

Other features: on quiet cul-de-sac, recently renovated, main floor powder room 219 Donlands Avenue | $1,070,000 | June 12, 2pm – 4pm Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Detached

One parking space (driveway)

Other features: backyard patio and garden, space for home office, storage shed

4 Wrenson Road | $1,049,000 | June 11 and 12, 2pm – 4pm Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Bungalow

Three parking spaces (driveway)

Other features: chef’s kitchen, heated floors, gas fireplace