If you’re into architecture, this East York home will stop you in your tracks. In fact, according to Real Estate Broker at Royal LePage Signature Realty Ira Kalemi, people often stop to take pictures.

Located at 83 Virginia Avenue in East York, this Toronto home with four bedrooms and four bathrooms is listed at $2,488,800 and is truly a modern marvel.

“Everybody that’s walking by is taking pictures,” she said. “And they’re mesmerized by the uniqueness. It’s a home that hasn’t been seen before.”

Like blinds pulled aside, wavy wood panels soften the angles of this home’s contemporary exterior. Not only does it give homeowners added privacy, but the motorized panels open or close at the push of a button.

Step inside, and the first word that would probably come to mind is “airy.” There’s a sense of lightness throughout with skylights, glass stair panels, floating stairs, floor-to-ceiling windows, and light wood finishes across the home.

The foyer welcomes guests with a three-sided fireplace, built-in cabinets, and a bench. The home also features an open concept layout.

“We find that modern houses and more open concept [homes] are getting extra value because younger generations love to entertain,” said Kalemi.

When it comes to entertaining, there’s more than enough space for that here with a dining area that can fit a table for six. And if that’s doesn’t accommodate everyone, a floating table in the kitchen is steps away.

The kitchen blends seamlessly with its dark grey quartz counters, panelled fridge, and dishwasher. There’s a family room in the back that leads to the backyard for when you want to take the party outdoors.

Guests will be in awe of the 27-foot feature wall that soars towards the ceiling.

Upstairs are the bedrooms with lots of built-in cabinetry. A freestanding tub, balcony, and washer/dryer bring all the homey amenities onto one floor.

The finished basement comes with a wet bar and heated floors. It’s also the perfect space for some privacy if you’d rather work from home.

The house also comes with a home automation system so you can control lights and security from a tablet.

Kalemi said that, so far, most of the interest comes from young professionals. And as for whether she expects the home to sell over asking, she said, “We expect to get good interest on it, and it’s hard to say, but we do expect it to go over asking.”