Mind-blowing mansion for sale in Toronto for $22 million

May 16 2024, 3:21 pm
Heaps Estrin

Beautiful things take time, and a Toronto mansion at 11 Thornwood Road took seven years to build. So, one could call it a knockout.

This unique home is the brainchild of the architectural firm KPMB, who are behind notable projects like the Massey Hall restoration and the Bloor Street United Church.

“Very rarely do they engage in residential architecture,” listing agent Cailey Heaps shared with blogTO.

But maybe they should do it more often, because when they do, the results are truly mind-blowing. Especially when they partner with SevernWoods Fine Homes to bring their vision to life.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

The living room overlooking the backyard.

Nestled in an exclusive pocket of Rosedale, with a ravine as its backdrop, 11 Thornwood Road seamlessly blends the home’s interior and exterior with the surrounding natural beauty.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

An aerial view of the backyard.

Spanning over 9,500 square feet, this home is special in that every turn and angle is guided by the golden ratio, aka Phi Φ, which has been the secret sauce for harmonious design for centuries.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

The privacy screen facing the street.

This magical number shapes the home’s essence, from room proportions to the angles in the plan and even the privacy screen facing the street.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

A hallway filled with art.

Phi Φ is like the fairy dust sprinkled throughout the house’s design.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

The centre point of the home.

The home’s two wings come together at a central pivot point, a lively hub where each part of the house is visible and interconnected.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

Wood and brick bring warmth into the home.

The home is bright and open, with amazing sightlines, soaring ceilings, and a smooth flow between living spaces.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

The cozy yet spacious living room with a gas fireplace.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors with an infinity edge frame captivating views as well as flood the house with natural light.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

The front entrance.

But don’t worry about being on display, as the front of the home has a “golden mean driven privacy screen” and there are motorized blinds everywhere else.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

The dining room.

The unique thing about this home, even though it’s a mansion, is that it’s fun, warm and the opposite of a soulless McMansion.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

A cozy fireplace.

The main floor offers spacious principal rooms that aren’t so big that they feel cavernous.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

The kitchen.

The dining area blends seamlessly into a large, open-concept kitchen, which is, of course, equipped with all the bells and whistles.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

The kitchen comes equipped with top-tier appliances, in-floor radiant heat, a built-in bar, generous custom cabinetry, and a substantial island with seating for six.

Although, the all-white kitchen does give it a bit of a lab-like vibe.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

The backyard.

Right outside the kitchen and living area is the “garden sanctuary,” complete with a stone patio, built-in barbeque, outdoor fireplace, and lush gardens, all connected to the ravine.

Back inside, the staircase is like a piece of art with the curved exposed brick wall.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

The library.

Upstairs, you’ll find a library, with an ideal nook for reading and soaking in the serene treetop views, as well as the bedrooms.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

The primary bedroom.

11 Thornwood Road has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including two powder rooms on the main floor.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

Views from the primary bedroom overlooking the ravine.

The primary suite has a spacious bedroom, a spa-like five-piece bathroom, and a large, custom walk-in closet.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

The closet leading to the ensuite bathroom.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

The family room.

The three additional bedrooms each have their own bathroom.

At the end of the hallway, there’s a home office and family room.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

The rec room.

The lower level of this home is just as grand as the upper floors. It includes a guest suite, a recreation room, a games room, a soundproof music room or exercise room, and a laundry room.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

The big walls are perfect for displaying large artwork.

And maybe the coolest thing about this house, at least for car enthusiasts, is the garage, which has a secret second garage in it.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

The car lift.

The main level garage accommodates two cars, while the innovative car lift leads to a basement garage that houses five additional vehicles.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

The basement garage.

This area is not just about parking; it also includes space for a workshop, bicycle storage, and extra room for various storage needs, making it a versatile and practical aspect of this luxurious home.

11 Thornwood Rd. Toronto

The back of the house with a view into the home office.

So with all that in mind and given how unique this home truly is, it should be no surprise that 11 Thornwood Road is listed for $22,500,000.

