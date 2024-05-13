Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

This $1.4 million Toronto home has the coolest garage ever

|
May 13 2024, 5:30 pm
Aaron Mason/Metroviews

On the outside, 149 Gladstone Avenue looks like your typical Beaconsfield Village semi-detached house.

But inside is an explosion of colour and personality that completely takes you by surprise.

This definitely isn’t a house for someone who wants that all-white minimalist aesthetic, but minimalism is overrated anyway.

149 Gladstone Ave Toronto

The front hall.

As you step through the door, you’re greeted by a wild hallway with a bold wallpaper that sets the tone for the rest of the house.

149 Gladstone Ave Toronto

The sitting room.

The front hall leads to a sitting room that exudes warmth, anchored by a Stuv wood-burning fireplace.

149 Gladstone Ave Toronto

The living room.

The sitting room leads into a living room, which opens into a kitchen.

149 Gladstone Ave Toronto

The kitchen.

The kitchen is rich with character with custom cabinetry, Australian tallow handles and hand-stencilled wallpaper.

149 Gladstone Ave Toronto

The wood-burning fireplace was Austrian-inspired.

The owners also recently added an extension to the house. They told blogTO that they wanted a new cozy, creative corner in their home.

149 Gladstone Ave Toronto

The dining nook in the extension.

“We designed a rear extension with architect DBDBDB and from that came the dining nook — where we watch the seasons come and go with the lush, vibrant green vines in the late spring that turn fire red in the fall.”

149 Gladstone Ave Toronto

The powder room on the ground floor.

149 Gladstone Avenue boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

149 Gladstone Ave Toronto

The primary bedroom.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a “knockout view of CN Tower” from the corner window.

149 Gladstone Ave Toronto

The window nook with a view of the CN Tower.

“We curl up in the bedroom corner window where it feels like all of the city is at our fingertips,” the owners told blogTO.

149 Gladstone Ave Toronto

The main bathroom.

The upstairs bathroom was remodelled and features heated floors, a clawfoot tub, and the beadboard, which adds a touch of old-school charm.

149 Gladstone Ave Toronto

The second bedroom with a bay window.

The other two bedrooms are bright and spacious, each with a custom closet.

149 Gladstone Ave Toronto

The custom closet.

One of the closets is even designed specifically to hold workout equipment, which is actually quite genius.

149 Gladstone Ave Toronto

The backyard.

As for outdoor space, the backyard is lovely. A flagstone pathway winds its way past a lilac bush and cedars, creating a perfect backdrop for al fresco dining and quiet afternoons.

149 Gladstone Ave Toronto

The main floor.

But the home has a history of artists – the current owner is a musician, the previous owner was a painter, and the one before that was also a musician – so, of course, the home wouldn’t be complete without an artist’s studio!

149 Gladstone Ave Toronto

The studio.

“We converted the still functional garage into a four-season art space for jamming, writing, recording, meeting,” the owners shared.

149 Gladstone Ave Toronto

The space could be used for a number of things like a gym, home office or whatever your imagination can come up with.

With its cathedral ceiling, heated floors, and multiple skylights, it is perfect for getting those creative juices flowing.

149 Gladstone Ave Toronto

The owners intentionally left the front facade untouched to preserve their privacy and maintain the character of the neighbourhood.

In addition to aesthetic changes, the home also has new windows, the basement was waterproofed, the roof got new shingles, and there’s new AC.

149 Gladstone Ave Toronto

The back extension done by DBDBDB.

149 Gladstone Avenue is listed for $1,489,000.

