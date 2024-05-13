This $1.4 million Toronto home has the coolest garage ever

On the outside, 149 Gladstone Avenue looks like your typical Beaconsfield Village semi-detached house.

But inside is an explosion of colour and personality that completely takes you by surprise.

This definitely isn’t a house for someone who wants that all-white minimalist aesthetic, but minimalism is overrated anyway.

As you step through the door, you’re greeted by a wild hallway with a bold wallpaper that sets the tone for the rest of the house.

The front hall leads to a sitting room that exudes warmth, anchored by a Stuv wood-burning fireplace.

The sitting room leads into a living room, which opens into a kitchen.

The kitchen is rich with character with custom cabinetry, Australian tallow handles and hand-stencilled wallpaper.

The owners also recently added an extension to the house. They told blogTO that they wanted a new cozy, creative corner in their home.

“We designed a rear extension with architect DBDBDB and from that came the dining nook — where we watch the seasons come and go with the lush, vibrant green vines in the late spring that turn fire red in the fall.”

149 Gladstone Avenue boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a “knockout view of CN Tower” from the corner window.

“We curl up in the bedroom corner window where it feels like all of the city is at our fingertips,” the owners told blogTO.

The upstairs bathroom was remodelled and features heated floors, a clawfoot tub, and the beadboard, which adds a touch of old-school charm.

The other two bedrooms are bright and spacious, each with a custom closet.

One of the closets is even designed specifically to hold workout equipment, which is actually quite genius.

As for outdoor space, the backyard is lovely. A flagstone pathway winds its way past a lilac bush and cedars, creating a perfect backdrop for al fresco dining and quiet afternoons.

But the home has a history of artists – the current owner is a musician, the previous owner was a painter, and the one before that was also a musician – so, of course, the home wouldn’t be complete without an artist’s studio!

“We converted the still functional garage into a four-season art space for jamming, writing, recording, meeting,” the owners shared.

With its cathedral ceiling, heated floors, and multiple skylights, it is perfect for getting those creative juices flowing.

In addition to aesthetic changes, the home also has new windows, the basement was waterproofed, the roof got new shingles, and there’s new AC.

149 Gladstone Avenue is listed for $1,489,000.