This $7 million Toronto home was featured in Architectural Digest

blogTO Editors
May 10 2024, 3:28 pm
The Bespoke Group

Garnering the attention of House & Home, as well as Architectural Digest (Poland), 37 Rippleton Road is quite the Toronto home.

Prior to the remodel, the home was very builder-basic. Probably because it was the builder’s own home.

It had five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and all the hallmarks of a ’90s home.

37 Rippleton Road Toronto

The kitchen.

But the family who bought it last year, in April 2023, had a different kind of vision.

37 Rippleton Road Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom.

The family, according to Architectural Digest, needed a home that could work for the two parents who work from home, two kids, and the grandmother who lived with them.

37 Rippleton Road Toronto

A bar area for entertaining.

Architect Jason Leung of The Bespoke Group Studio, in collaboration with Ancerl Studio, managed to transform the 1990s home into a multi-generational home that is both stylish and incredibly functional.

37 Rippleton Road Toronto

The in-law suite with a fireplace.

37 Rippleton Road now boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and has a rare ground-floor in-law suite.

37 Rippleton Road Toronto

The family room.

As you walk in the home, you’re greeted by an incredible foyer. It features herringbone floors and a beautiful sculptural curved staircase.

37 Rippleton Road Toronto

The foyer.

The foyer was apparently inspired by The Great Gatsby, and if you’ve seen the movie where Gatsby greets guests from the balcony and stairs, you can definitely see the nod.

37 Rippleton Road Toronto

The sculptural stairs.

The chandelier is another statement piece intended to look like a pearl necklace.

37 Rippleton Road Toronto

The living room.

The home has an incredibly muted palette, with the majority of the house being white and neutral colours.

37 Rippleton Road Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom features Italian marble.

The effect is an extremely calming space, although curious as to how it remained so white with two children running about…

37 Rippleton Road Toronto

The dining room.

But there’s probably a dedicated play space for the kids so they don’t get their grubby fingers on the pristine white dining chairs.

37 Rippleton Road Toronto

A La Cornue stove in the kitchen.

The kitchen is something right off of Pinterest with the La Cornue range and the micro-cement hood fan. The Italian marble is also beautiful.

37 Rippleton Road Toronto

The secret door leading to the second kitchen.

Through a secret door, you’ll find the butler’s pantry or spice kitchen, which is outfitted with everything you need to cook up a full meal deal. Honestly, it has better appliances than most normal kitchens.

37 Rippleton Road Toronto

The dining room with a coffered ceiling.

Through another secret door, this secondary kitchen opens into the dining room.

37 Rippleton Road Toronto

One of the home offices.

For an almost all-white house, the architectural details like coffered ceilings and wainscotting throughout still add tons of charm and character.

37 Rippleton Road Toronto

The primary bedroom has a fireplace.

The primary bedroom is like a luxurious hotel suite. It spans the entire length of the house and comes complete with a coffee bar station and wine fridge.

37 Rippleton Road Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom opens up to one of the walk-in closets.

There’s also a massive ensuite bathroom and two walk-in closets.

37 Rippleton Road Toronto

The second home office.

The home has two offices, one on the second floor and one on the main floor.

37 Rippleton Road Toronto

The rec room in the basement.

There’s more space in the basement where there’s a rec room, sitting area and another bedroom.

37 Rippleton Road Toronto

The backyard has multiple seating areas.

As for outdoor space, there’s a large backyard that looks out onto the soccer field of Rippleton Public School.

37 Rippleton Road Toronto

The backyard has unobstructed views.

37 Rippleton Road is currently listed for $6,988,888.

