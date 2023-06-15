10 fabulous things to do in Toronto this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s the last weekend of spring, and there are a ton of events around Toronto — you can cheer for your favourite team at the International Dragon Boat Festival, attend a fun (and FREE) music festival, and enjoy an exotic car show.

It’s also still NXNE and the return of Taste of Little Italy.

Toronto Beaches Rib & Beer Festival

Toronto Beaches Ribfest returns for three days of food, drinks, and live entertainment.

When: June 16-18

Where: Woodbine Park, 1675 Lake Shore Boulevard E

Filipino Night Market

Celebrate Filipino Heritage Month at this night market filled with live music, workshops, food, and even a fire dance show!

When: June 16-17

Where: Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Drive, Scarborough

Taste of Iceland’s Independence Day Picnic

Have a picnic and try the famous Icelandic Hot Dogs and Cake while celebrating Iceland’s Independence Day in High Park. Entry is free, too.

When: June 17

Where: High Park, Toronto

Summer Vibes Party

Dance the night away to the best summer tracks from all genres at this Ballroom Summer Vibes Party. Don’t forget to show up in your best summer-themed outfit.

When: June 17

Where: Access Ballroom – Toronto Beaches, 1463 Gerrard Street E, 2nd Floor

Na-Me-Res Pow Wow

The 21st annual Na-Me-Res Pow Wow will feature traditional dancing, drumming, and performances, all celebrating the richness of Indigenous traditions.

When: June 17

Where: Fort York, 250 Fort York Boulevard

Luminato Music Weekend

Luminato’s closing weekend promises to be a banger, with a free music festival, food, drinks, and creative activities that every family member can enjoy.

When: June 17-18

Where: David Pecaut Square, 215 King Street W

Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival

Catch a ferry to Centre Island and watch a race at one of the biggest dragon boat festivals in North America.

When: June 17-18

Where: Centre Island

Yorkville Exotic Car Show

Head on over to Bloor Street West to check out gorgeous (and unusual) luxury cars. The event will be rounded with live performances by local artists.

When: June 18

Where: St Thomas Street & Bloor Street W

You Are The Father! Comedy Show

This Father’s Day, take your dad to see one of the funniest dads in North America, Keith Pedro, sharing embarrassing stories and parental advice at this comedy show.

When: June 18

Where: The Rec Room, 255 Bremner Boulevard

Little Tennessee

This free four-day event is where you can get a little taste of Tennessee’s biggest flavours. It’ll be packed full of live music, food, and plenty of activities for you to explore.

When: Starts June 15-18

Where: Liberty Village