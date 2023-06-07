10 must-attend concerts at NXNE 2023 in Toronto

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

NXNE is back in Toronto this month, showcasing thousands of emerging artists at over 20 of the city’s best music venues.

Live-music lovers can experience all six nights of the festival – that means all venues and all bands for just $25.

Here are 10 of the must-see shows around the city:

Nature TV



This indie Brighton- and London-based band is one of NXNE’s international acts to watch. The foursome is often compared to greats like Peach Pit, Real Estate, and Beach Fossils.

When: June 14

Time: 9 pm to 10 pm

Where: Horseshoe Tavern, 370 Queen Street W

Charmaine

Toronto’s own Charmaine is an internationally recognized hip-hop artist and rapper. At the 2022 Junos, her single “Bold” won for Rap Single of the Year.

When: June 14

Time: 10 pm to 11 pm

Where: Its OK*, 468 Queen Street W

Haddix

HaddixIa is a Toronto-based pop-rock artist. She’s been gaining attention in the Canadian music scene with her exploration of love, empowerment, and self-confidence.

When: June 14

Time: 9 pm to 10 pm

Where: Bar Cathedral, 54 The Esplanade

Cindë

This pop star and multi-instrumentalist currently has over 850,000 Spotify streams and over one million plays on SoundCloud. Catch her Lemon Stage Showcase performance.

When: June 15

Time: 11 pm to 11:45 pm

Where: Gladstone Melody Bar, 1214 Queen Street W

Maya Malkin

Maya Malkin launched her solo career in 2020 and has since become a winner of Canada’s Walk of Fame’s Emerging Musicians Program. She’s performing as part of the Lemon Stage Showcase.

When: June 15

Time: 10 pm to 11 pm

Where: Gladstone Melody Bar, 1214 Queen Street W

Mikey Jose

Mikey Jose combines retro soul and modern R&B with a pop flair. NXNE compared him to the likes of Stevie Wonder and Leon Bridges.

When: June 16

Time: 11 pm to 11:45 pm

Where: Gladstone Melody Bar, 1214 Queen Street W

Cheyanne Summer

This singer-songwriter burst onto the music streaming scene in 2021. She’s influenced by the iconic sounds of The Beach Boys and Patsy Cline, so be sure to catch her unique sound.

When: June 16

Time: 9 pm

Where: The Wheat Sheaf Tavern

Osyron

Osyron is a Calgary-based progressive symphonic-metal band. They describe themselves as the spiffiest, snazziest, dandiest, and most delicious Canadian metal band – think that says it all!

When: June 16

Time: 12 am to 1 am

Where: Bovine Sex Club, 542 Queen Street W

Tiger Balme

This Toronto-based alt-indie band is composed of extremely talented Asian-identifying women and non-binary musicians. The band says their music tells the story of coming together to sing songs they could only sing once they had found each other.

When: June 17

Time: 8 pm to 9 pm

Where: The Baby G, 1608 Dundas Street W

Bukola

Bukola creates a unique sound with her blend of contemporary R&B and jazz. You may have also heard her hits in Netflix soundtracks and Disney+ movie credits.

When: Starts June 17

Time: 12 am to 1 am

Where: Gladstone Melody Bar, 1214 Queen Street W