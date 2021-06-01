The Pacific Northwest’s largest theme and water park is opening this month

Fun in the sun is coming back thanks to Washington’s Wild Waves Theme and Water Park.

The family adventure park is reopening on June 18 and has prepared health and safety protocols to ensure that kids and adults can get outdoors and make new memories.

Both theme and water parks will be open, offering those in the Pacific Northwest dozens of water slides, rollercoasters, splash pools, and more to enjoy.

Face masks will not be required for fully vaccinated employees and guests and not required while in the water or on slides. Guests will still be required to maintain a proper distance from other guests who are not in their group and follow ground markers.

From June 18 through 30, guests must make a reservation online before planning their visit. As restrictions and guidelines are eased, the park will reevaluate its protocol and make changes as necessary.

2021 season passes are currently available for purchase through June 30. All 2020 Season Passes have been upgraded to the new Premium Season Pass, which features new benefits, including free parking. All 2020 tickets and Season Passes will be honored in 2021.