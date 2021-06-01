A "Full Strawberry Moon" will illuminate American skies this month

A sweet spectacle is coming to American skies this month.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, a Full Strawberry Moon will rise on June 24.

June’s full moon will reach peek illumination at 2:40 PM EDT that afternoon, but won’t be visible until the evening when it floats above the horizon.

To get the best view of this fruity moon, the Old Farmer’s says to look towards the southeast just after sunset on June 24. There our sweet satellite will “appear large and golden hued.”

As with the full moons of April and May, the Strawberry Moon gets its name from the flora its rising often heralds.

Alternative monikers for June’s full moon also indicate the abundance brought forth by summer, including Berries Ripen Moon, Blooming Moon, and Green Corn Moon.