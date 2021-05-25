Juneteenth to become a Washington State Park Free Day next month

With the addition of Juneteenth, there will now be four free days at Washington State Parks this June.

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission have announced that Juneteenth will now be considered an official Discover Pass free day.

The State Parks Free Days will allow visitors to enjoy the parks for day use without a Discover Pass.

Next month will see four free days: Saturday, June 5, in recognition of National Trails Day, Saturday, June 12, in honor of National Get Outdoors Day, Sunday, June 13, for Free Fishing Weekend, and Saturday, June 19, in celebration of Juneteenth.

These free days apply only to day use, not overnight stays or rented facilities.

A Discover Pass will not be required on WDFW, Washington State Department of Natural Resources or Washington State Park lands throughout the free days.

The Discover Pass is only necessary for motor vehicles and isn’t required if you wish to access the parks by boat or non-motorized means. There are two pass options: a $30 annual pass, valid for one year from the date of purchase, or a $10 day pass.

The pass was created in 2011 to offset steep reductions in general tax support for parks and other recreation lands and facilities. When you buy the pass, you’re helping to keep the state’s outdoor recreation sites open and accessible to the public.

The remaining 2021 State Parks free days are planned to remain as scheduled: